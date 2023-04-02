Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $168.14

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $146.61 on Thursday. Middleby has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $171.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.39.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

