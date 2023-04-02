Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $35.71

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CL King cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,197,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,114,000 after buying an additional 133,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after buying an additional 92,323 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

