Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of HA opened at $9.16 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

