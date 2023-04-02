Brokers Issue Forecasts for TMC the metals company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
TMC the metals Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.75. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
