Brokers Issue Forecasts for TMC the metals company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.75. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

About TMC the metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 471.3% during the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 183.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.