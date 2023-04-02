Brokers Set Expectations for Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $960.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading

