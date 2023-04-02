Brokers Set Expectations for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,601,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 498,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 357,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 341,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 90,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

