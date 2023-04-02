Brokers Set Expectations for Orchard Therapeutics plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($9.70). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $1.20. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million.

Orchard Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

ORTX stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64,853 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 549,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.