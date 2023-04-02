Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,575 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

