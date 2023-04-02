Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $931.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

