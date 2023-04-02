Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.