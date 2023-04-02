Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.