Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

