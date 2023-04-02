Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,400. The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 14052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC cut Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,310 ($28.38) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,134.56.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

