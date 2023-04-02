BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for BYD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BYD’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $58.84 on Friday. BYD has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

