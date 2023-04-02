Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $211.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after buying an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $210.09 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $210.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.