Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.49). 19,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 106,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.47).

Cake Box Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £48.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,008.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.15.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

