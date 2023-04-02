Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REYN. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

