Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Target Price to GBX 265

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 265 ($3.26) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 236.50 ($2.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.51. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 299 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £429.55 million, a P/E ratio of 492.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 4,583.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Central Asia Metals

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($24,575.01). Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

