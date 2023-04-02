Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 1.1 %

CSIQ stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $64,509,000 after buying an additional 154,706 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 922,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

