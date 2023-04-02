Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAJ. TheStreet raised Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 15.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

