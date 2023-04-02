Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAJ. TheStreet raised Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Canon Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.