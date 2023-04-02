Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $4.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

