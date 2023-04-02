Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $119.01 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $96.16 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

