CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,435 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 65,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

ENB opened at $38.15 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

