CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $208.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.10.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,016 shares of company stock worth $2,387,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

