CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $688.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.34.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

