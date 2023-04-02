CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $295.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.27. The stock has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

