Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $37.13. Approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

