Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

