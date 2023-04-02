Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $336.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.60. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

