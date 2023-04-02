Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.