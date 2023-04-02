Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 95,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 34,733 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

