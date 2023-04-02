Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,596 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 79,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in Pfizer by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 25,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

