Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

