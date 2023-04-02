Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.