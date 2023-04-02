Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CWST opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Further Reading

