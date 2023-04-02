Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells $962,892.64 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

