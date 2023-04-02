CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $72.81 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

