Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Celularity Stock Performance
Shares of Celularity stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Celularity has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.
About Celularity
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELUW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.