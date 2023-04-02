CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.
CEMEX Price Performance
CEMEX stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
