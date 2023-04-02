CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,215 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in CEMEX by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 28.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

