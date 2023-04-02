Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

Cenntro Electric Group stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Cenntro Electric Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.59.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.