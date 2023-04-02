Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

