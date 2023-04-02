Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

