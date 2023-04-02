Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on CENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $43.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

