Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Chico’s FAS Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE CHS opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $687.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS
In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
