Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CHS opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $687.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.