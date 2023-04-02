Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Chiyoda Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYCY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Chiyoda has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chiyoda had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $880.36 million during the quarter.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

