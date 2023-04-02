Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.7 %

CHH opened at $117.19 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 729,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International



Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Recommended Stories

