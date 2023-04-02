Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Price Performance

CIDM opened at $0.42 on Friday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cinedigm by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.