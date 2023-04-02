Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 253,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $462.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

