Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $419.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $419.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.73.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $462.68 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.54 and its 200-day moving average is $433.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

