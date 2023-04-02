Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $512.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.