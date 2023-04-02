Citigroup Cuts Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target to $2.00

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $4.30 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $388.49 million and a P/E ratio of 170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.14 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,986,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $8,541,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.